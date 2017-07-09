Discover
Jacopo Rosati
Venezia, Italy
Editorial Illustrations - Vol. 3
Illustration
Graphic Design
Editorial Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/7/2017
Jacopo Rosati
Venezia, Italy
Published:
About
About
A collection of collage realized for the editorial market
Published:
Thank You!
Jacopo Rosati
Venezia, Italy
Donna Moderna
by:
Jacopo Rosati
Illustration
Monocle - Issue 96
by:
Jacopo Rosati
Illustration
Vita
by:
Jacopo Rosati
Editorial Design
Editorial Illustrations - Vol. 2
by:
Jacopo Rosati
Editorial Design
Teatro alla Scala - The Nutcracker
Multiple Owners
by:
Jacopo Rosati
by:
Giulia Micheila Azzalini
Art Direction
Basic Info
A collection of collage realized for the editorial market
Published:
Credits
Jacopo Rosati
Venezia, Italy
Tags
ILLUSTRATION
collage
editorial
artwork
Cars
Emoji
Venice
Theatre
magazine
sport
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
