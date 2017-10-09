Shanti Sparrow Design
New York Women's Surf Film Festival Branding
    Event Branding Design: The New York Women's Surf Film Festival, a project of Lava Girl Surf, celebrates the filmmakers and female wave riders who live to surf, highlighting their sense of adventure, connection to the ocean and love for their own communities and those they discover. The branding design for the 5th annual film festival was influenced by iconic retro surf culture and the nuanced aesthetics of contemporary film. Read Less
The 5th Annual New York Women's Surf Film Festival, a project created by Lava Girl Surf, celebrates the filmmakers and female wave riders who live to surf, highlighting their sense of adventure, connection to the ocean and love for their own communities and those they discover. The branding design for the 5th annual film festival was influenced by iconic retro surf culture and the nuanced aesthetics of contemporary film. The incredible underwater photography of Sarah Lee has been augmented with nostalgic sunset colours. The removal of contextual colours helped create an illusion whereby the surfer appears to be both swimming and flying. This visual double meaning is reflective of the empowering and aspirational themes of the film festival itself. Event Photography: Dennis Cahlo.

