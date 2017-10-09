New York Women's Surf Film Festival Branding

The 5th Annual New York Women's Surf Film Festival
, a project created by Lava Girl Surf
, celebrates the filmmakers and female wave riders who live to surf, highlighting their sense of adventure, connection to the ocean and love for their own communities and those they discover. The branding design for the 5th annual film festival was influenced by iconic retro surf culture and the nuanced aesthetics of contemporary film. The incredible underwater photography of Sarah Lee
has been augmented with nostalgic sunset colours. The removal of contextual colours helped create an illusion whereby the surfer appears to be both swimming and flying. This visual double meaning is reflective of the empowering and aspirational themes of the film festival itself. Event Photography: Dennis Cahlo.