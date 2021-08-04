Satellite Culture for Nike x Vice

Summer of white





When we were approached by Nike x Vice, they wanted us to portray visuals of a campaign called “Summer Of White” associated with the #mywhitesneaker hashtag. Selecting from a variety of sneakers, we chose the Airmax97 model and decided to elaborate on its aesthetics.

Two Art Directors, Ali Cha’aban and Rayan Nawawi wanted to express the nostalgia of that model and the aesthetics or feel surrounding it, so we came with the phrase “Satellite culture,” a phrase we tend to think about when we visualize an age before the internet. Most of our information was consumed from what was seen on TV. When it came to creating the visuals for the Airmax97, these were the notions that were taken into consideration. These are the aspects we tried to envision, a revisit to the past with a humble conscience. Symbolizing the humble “thobe” a garment we wear that makes us all equal, whether rich or poor, we all wear it. Our concern with the traditional attire is a a form of esteem, we wear it with pride because it has so much history which is our connection to the past.

The statement here was, a nostalgic interpretation of a white and cleaner past.

The approach to the Nike campaign was the idea of less is more, minimalist proposition that tends to highlight the white hues. That approach allowed us to visualize the 90s era without the complications of the internet and the technological age, a simpler times that appreciated simpler things. Trying to transcend from the average editorial shoots by focusing on history and culture rather than aesthetically pleasing visuals.