Discover
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Kati Forner
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
H. Smith
Branding
Graphic Design
Art Direction
1657
365
27
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/5/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Kati Forner
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
H. Smith
Branding
Graphic Design
Art Direction
1657
365
27
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/5/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Branding for a luxury boutique.
Published:
H. Smith is a luxury, thoughtfully curated boutique appealing to a fashion-forward clientele. Textural papers, hand painted patterns, gold foils and blind embosses are assets and techniques used to create the elevated brand voice.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Kati Forner
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Carmen Chan Book
by:
Kati Forner
Graphic Design
832
5811
Featured On:
8/14/2017
Victoria Will
by:
Kati Forner
Editorial Design
228
1608
Heymama
by:
Kati Forner
Branding
179
1208
Max Wanger 2017
by:
Kati Forner
Graphic Design
719
4696
Featured On:
4/4/2017
Merchant Home
by:
Kati Forner
Branding
734
4785
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Branding for a luxury boutique.
Published:
Credits
Kati Forner
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
Identity Design
Packaging
Collateral
print
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.