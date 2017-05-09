Kati Forner
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Message
Message
H. Smith
1657
365
27
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Branding for a luxury boutique.
    Published:

H. Smith is a luxury, thoughtfully curated boutique appealing to a fashion-forward clientele. Textural papers, hand painted patterns, gold foils and blind embosses are assets and techniques used to create the elevated brand voice. 
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.