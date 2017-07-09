Julia Hoße
Hamburg, Germany
Message
Message
Children | From a picture essay on memory
1206
235
28
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

  • About

    About

    Illustration on how children play and how children perceive time and space. or rather, how we as adults remember everything to be bigger, better,… Read More
    Illustration on how children play and how children perceive time and space. or rather, how we as adults remember everything to be bigger, better, more extreme, more enduring etc. about our memories of being children. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.