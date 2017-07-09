Children | From a picture essay on memory

Illustration on how children play and how children perceive time and space. or rather, how we as adults remember everything to be bigger, better,… Read More
Illustration on how children play and how children perceive time and space. or rather, how we as adults remember everything to be bigger, better, more extreme, more enduring etc. about our memories of being children. Read Less
Illustration on how children play and how children perceive time and space. or rather, how we as adults remember everything to be bigger, better, more extreme, more enduring etc. about our memories of being children.