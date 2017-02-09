2LG is an Interior Design Studio, based in South East London, founded by creative duo, Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead. We began the process by refreshing the core brand identity, to include bespoke animated logomark, logotype and full stationery suite. Colour and materiality was a huge part of the studios ethos. We ensured that colour was at the core of their new website and each project page sits on a corresponding palette to add further punch to the imagery.



We worked closely with 2LG to art direct a number of their projects for the site relaunch. Focussing on highlighting attention to detail and individual approach to each brief was key to each images success.



A new website was created to bring a reviewed sense of studio growth as well as directing their large social and journal following into a singular, ownable platform - rather than multiple sources. The journal was an integral part of the studios income and the focus on bringing this into the main website was paramount. We have created an engaging, editorial style feel to each post which is customisable by the studio to suit the content uploaded for complete flexibility.



www.2lgstudio.com