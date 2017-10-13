Discover
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Daniel Shaffer
Atlanta, GA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Ghost
Illustration
Art Direction
Cartooning
1250
214
13
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/13/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Daniel Shaffer
Atlanta, GA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Ghost
Illustration
Art Direction
Cartooning
1250
214
13
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/13/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
a world of ghosts
Published:
Thanks!
Website:
www.daniel-shaffer.com
Blog:
danielhshaffer.tumblr.com
Twitter:
DanielHShaffer
Instagram:
danielhshaffer
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Daniel Shaffer
Atlanta, GA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Small Showcase
by:
Daniel Shaffer
Illustration
96
354
Concept Art
by:
Daniel Shaffer
Character Design
119
574
Peopled Places
by:
Daniel Shaffer
Illustration
337
2037
Featured On:
8/22/2017
Engaged
by:
Daniel Shaffer
Illustration
111
665
Father's Day
by:
Daniel Shaffer
Illustration
94
430
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
a world of ghosts
Published:
Credits
Daniel Shaffer
Atlanta, GA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
ILLUSTRATION
Illustrator
book
book illustration
painting
ghost
dream
cute
fantasy
fantasy illustration
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.