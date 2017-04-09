Discover
Jobs
Sign Up
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up
Sign In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Joshua M. Smith
Orlando, FL, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Letterpress Mocks
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Illustration
1285
228
13
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/4/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Joshua M. Smith
Orlando, FL, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Letterpress Mocks
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Illustration
1285
228
13
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/4/2017
Add to Collection
Letterpress Mock Ups
Prepping ideas for some letterpress prints here shortly, doing some testing.
Site:
Hydro74.com
| Email:
Joshua@hydro74.com
| Instagram:
hydrosevenfour
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Joshua M. Smith
Orlando, FL, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Tiger Illustration
by:
Joshua M. Smith
Art Direction
82
521
BB-9E Illustration
by:
Joshua M. Smith
Art Direction
84
398
Playing Cards Mockups
by:
Joshua M. Smith
Art Direction
51
261
Laser Engraved Boards
by:
Joshua M. Smith
Art Direction
61
300
Venom Print | Stan Lee Collectibles
by:
Joshua M. Smith
Art Direction
134
918
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Joshua M. Smith
Orlando, FL, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.