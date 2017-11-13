Summer Heartbreak is a warm breeze of nostalgia to express the feeling of lost love and summers long gone. 

A moment on introspection, of loneliness, of reflexion. Each scene a different sentiment, each one a unique outtake on our genuine desire to be loved.

We all have our Summer Heartbreak story.*

*All the quotes were found by searching Summer Hearbreak in Google.
Credits :
Concept & Photography: Simon Duhamel
Makeup: Léonie Lévesque
Styling: Amanda Van der Siebes
Props styling: Charlotte Ratel & Ashley Olivieri
Models: Catherine, Frédérique & Renaud
Thank You!
