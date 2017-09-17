La pluma es femenina
July, 2017
Client
Grupo Expansión
Direction
Mara Hernández
About
I was asked to prepare a set of illustrations
for an article about five writers
(Doris Lessing, Joan Didion, Isabel Allende,
Joyce Carol Oates and JK Rowling),
written by Mario Villagrán
and published by Accent, a magazine edited
by Aeromexico and Grupo Expansión.
1.
La pluma es femenina
"Like any list, this one might miss some names and include others that may seem
surprising. As with any list, we mean to start a conversation. Here, five writers
whose prose, poetry or success capture the zeitgeist of the last half century".
about
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored
in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Original drawing was made with
Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H
on A3 Fabriano paper.
2.
Doris Lessing
"In the end, it’s clear with the passage of time that
Doris Lessing’s greatest contribution to letters,
that which earned her the 2007 Nobel Prize for Literature,
was being on the vanguard of the construction
and vindication of literary feminism".
3.
Joan Didion
"Her ability to capture the difference between public and private
(in regard to women’s roles in society) as well as her analysis of women as wives
and mothers in society earned her respect not only as one of the most empirical writers of
the age but also one of the shrewdest observers of emotion of recent decades".
4.
Isabel Allende
"The explanation is very simple:
Isabel is the most widely read Spanish-language writer in the world."
5.
Joyce Carol Oates
"Like no one else, Oates captures the violence that emanates
from small towns, built from poverty and reflected
in intimate spaces and sexuality until it becomes terrifying
for everyone."
6.
J.K. Rowling
“No need to speak of literature to explain
it, nor of film. It’s not about marketing.
It’s not about philosophy. Not about ideology.
If Rowling is here, on this list, it’s because of
the number of readers she’s created in the last
20 years.”
