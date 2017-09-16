Refinery29 - 29Rooms 2017





Working with the Refinery29 design team, we created the visual identity to celebrate this year's interactive Funhouse of Style, Culture and Technology, brought to life by a group of global artists & visionaries.





Collaborating with photographer Rockie Nolan for a series of animations that explore the small and unassuming moments that spark creativity. The campaign included a series of illustrations, animations and murals painted with the help of Colossal Media





20,000 people from 13 countries passed through the transformed warehouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn over the four days. Attendees were invited to create, play and explore the multi-sensory playground.



106 WYTHE AVE, WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN SEPTEMBER 8TH - 11TH 2017



