Luke Choice
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Message
Message
Refinery29 - 29Rooms 2017
1710
304
20
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    29Rooms Is Refinery29's Funhouse Of Style, Culture, And Technology.
    Published:


Working with the Refinery29 design team, we created the visual identity to celebrate this year's interactive Funhouse of Style, Culture and Technology, brought to life by a group of global artists & visionaries. 

Collaborating with photographer Rockie Nolan for a series of animations that explore the small and unassuming moments that spark creativity. The campaign included a series of illustrations, animations and murals painted with the help of Colossal Media

20,000 people from 13 countries passed through the transformed warehouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn over the four days. Attendees were invited to create, play and explore the multi-sensory playground.

106 WYTHE AVE,
WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN
SEPTEMBER 8TH - 11TH 2017

Phtotos courtesy of Colossal Media and Refinery29
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.