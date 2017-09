About

Digital agency Ueno approached me to produce promotional imagery for their social media accounts and download. I worked with them to pinpoint three key verbs which embody their creative approach; Defy, Focus, Excel. From there I created a physical piece for each word which were then photographed and used across media. Read Less

