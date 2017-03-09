It's not dead

A project that started as a concept for the song "Heavy" by Linkin Park. And finished as a personal project between Ariel Costa and me to fight a… Read More
A project that started as a concept for the song "Heavy" by Linkin Park. And finished as a personal project between Ariel Costa and me to fight against depression.
This material will be used for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA).
This material will be used for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA).