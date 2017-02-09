MOB STORIES | EL PAIS

MOB STORIES





I worked with the Spanish newspaper El PAIS illustrating a series of articles written by journalist Iñigo Domínguez for their weekly magazine EL PAIS SEMANAL





The articles HISTORIAS MAFIOSAS (MOB STORIES) talk about different cases in which people have suddenly vanished from earth, assassinated in the streets by a hitman or buried inside of a car in the middle of nowhere, all of them linked to the mafia.





These black and white illustrations were weekly published during 3 months.











