Lola Beltrán
Madrid, Spain
Message
Message
MOB STORIES | EL PAIS
762
101
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
MOB STORIES

I worked with the Spanish newspaper El PAIS illustrating a series of articles written by journalist Iñigo Domínguez for their weekly magazine EL PAIS SEMANAL

The articles HISTORIAS MAFIOSAS (MOB STORIES) talk about different cases in which people have suddenly vanished from earth, assassinated in the streets by a hitman or buried inside of a car in the middle of nowhere, all of them linked to the mafia.

These black and white illustrations were weekly published during 3 months.





THANKS!!

Follow me on instagram!


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.