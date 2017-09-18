City Point - Brand Identity, Wayfinding, and Campaign

The Pentagram team shaped the program to express Brooklyn’s diversity and inclusiveness. True to its name, City Point is rising at the heart of the borough, where several iconic Brooklyn neighborhoods and landmarks converge. Located along the borough’s busiest retail corridor, City Point is a gateway to the best of Brooklyn’s food, culture, fashion and nightlife. The development is at the center of a vibrant area that links Downtown Brooklyn to its surrounding neighborhoods. It is located within an area that includes everything from the world-class arena Barclays Center, the cutting-edge performing arts of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and the classic cheesecake of Junior’s diner.





Built by local employees, City Point is designed by the architects COOKFOX and encompasses a group of residential high-rises, including a 57-story tower that is one of Brooklyn’s tallest; an indoor retail street; the DeKalb Market Hall; a mix of Brooklyn-based shops and restaurants; New York’s first Alamo Drafthouse Cinema; the first Brooklyn outpost of Katz’s Delicatessen, and new locations for retailers Century 21, Target and Trader Joe’s.





Pentagram worked closely on the project with Acadia Realty Trust, which is developing City Point in partnership with Washington Square Partners and Extell Development.