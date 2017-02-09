Discover
Mar de la Llave
Barcelona, Spain
Diana Martin
Graphic Design
Web Design
Interaction Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/2/2017
Mar de la Llave
Barcelona, Spain
Diana Martin
Graphic Design
Web Design
Interaction Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/2/2017
New site for a multidisciplinary creative and copywriter based in Barcelona.
dianamartin.work
Code by Jonás Zamora
dianamartin.work
Code by
Jonás Zamora
Thank You!
Mar de la Llave
Barcelona, Spain
Saint Octave
Multiple Owners
by:
Marta Ribas
by:
Mar de la Llave
Art Direction
1286
18153
Featured On:
8/29/2016
Just Behave
by:
Mar de la Llave
Editorial Design
424
3450
Featured On:
2/20/2016
Modern Manners
by:
Mar de la Llave
Editorial Design
249
2162
Featured On:
3/27/2016
Botanic
by:
Mar de la Llave
Art Direction
947
6514
Featured On:
8/15/2015
The man with no face
Multiple Owners
by:
Mar de la Llave
by:
Ana Pradas
Art Direction
343
4332
Featured On:
11/14/2015
Credits
Mar de la Llave
Barcelona, Spain
Tags
copywriter
color
Web
site
minimal
