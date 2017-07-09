About

In nature, it is often the simplest rules that lead to forming the most complex, beautiful forms. flow/er is a visual poem that observes this through a design lens, combining our fascination with organic, raw aesthetics with foreign graphic forms. We observe natural laws take shape in a strange dance of meticulous choreography clashing with violent forces of nature. Read Less

