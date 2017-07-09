In nature, it is often the simplest rules that lead to forming the most complex, beautiful forms.
flow/er is a visual poem that observes this through a design lens, combining our fascination with organic,
raw aesthetic with foreign geometric forms. We observe natural laws take shape in a strange
dance of meticulous choreography clashing with violent forces of nature.
By
Alexa Sirbu, alexasirbu.com/
Lukas Vojir, lukasvojir.com/
Music
Zelig Sound, zeligsound.com/
R&D
Thank You!