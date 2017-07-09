Multiple Owners
Lukas Vojir London, United Kingdom
Alexa Sirbu London, United Kingdom
flow/er
4033
580
36
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    In nature, it is often the simplest rules that lead to forming the most complex, beautiful forms. flow/er is a visual poem that observes this thr… Read More
    In nature, it is often the simplest rules that lead to forming the most complex, beautiful forms. flow/er is a visual poem that observes this through a design lens, combining our fascination with organic, raw aesthetics with foreign graphic forms. We observe natural laws take shape in a strange dance of meticulous choreography clashing with violent forces of nature. Read Less
    Published:

In nature, it is often the simplest rules that lead to forming the most complex, beautiful forms.
flow/er is a visual poem that observes this through a design lens, combining our fascination with organic,
raw aesthetic with foreign geometric forms. We observe natural laws take shape in a strange
dance of meticulous choreography clashing with violent forces of nature.

By 
Alexa Sirbu, alexasirbu.com/
Lukas Vojir, lukasvojir.com/

Music
Zelig Sound, zeligsound.com/



R&D

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.