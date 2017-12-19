Live EDITORIAL DESIGN
Lotta Nieminen
Brooklyn, NY, USA
Samuji Lookbook SS16
Samuji is a Finnish design house renowned for its sophisticated and sustainable apparel and homeware, with stores in Helsinki and New York. The printed catalog for the brand’s menswear Spring—Summer ’16 collection was designed to consists of a folded product index attached to an editorial portion photographed by Ville Varumo. Applying a visual identity originally created by Hennamari Asunta, the lookbook embodies an ethos of simple design with thought-out details and attention to materials.

Client: Samuji   |   Services: Print Design   |   Year: 2015   |   Campaign photography: Ville Varumo

