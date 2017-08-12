



Matter Made is the eponymous in-house collection of New York design destination Matter, collaborating with some of the most prominent designers working today to create lighting, furniture and objects. Derived from a visual concept by Benjamin Critton, the logotype breaks the symmetry of the M initials and can be abbreviated into a monogram. An earthy palette of darker hues is elevated in printed items with the use of gold and black foil to convey the high-end product line.

For the Milan Furniture Fair 2017, the monogram was used to spell the year in roman numerals for collection specific implementations such as tote bags and packaging.









Client: Matter Made | Services: Visual Identity, Print Design | Year: 2016



