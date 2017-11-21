Matter Made Catalog

Matter Made is an American manufacturer of contemporary lighting, furniture and objects, realized by an in-house design team and in collaboration with the most talented designers working today. The 2016 catalog is an implementation of the visual identity, using the brand colors and typography paired with a custom icon for each item of the collection. The index is printed on the back cover with gold foil, highlighting the craftsmanship and high level of finish used in Matter Made’s product line.
Client: Matter Made | Services: Visual Identity, Print Design | Year: 2016
