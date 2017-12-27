



(www.nameoflove.com) Name of Love was born out of a desire to bring more beauty to the bridesmaid experience. It is an innovative online store and platform for wedding planning: the website allows brides and bridesmaids to create and participate in online showrooms. The visual identity is a contemporary interpretation of the bridal theme, with handwritten notes sparingly added to bring a personal tone of voice.

To embody the same contemporary point of view, the brand imagery took a romantic but modern approach to showcasing the brand’s curated collection of bridesmaids’ dresses. The editorial campaign expands on the soft hues of the visual identity’s color palette, while a set of still life imagery represents the eight signature colors each dress style comes in.









Client: Name Of Love | Services: Visual Identity, Print Design, Website Design | Year: 2015 | Web development: Praesens

Campaign photography: Olivia Malone | Campaign set design: Olivia Sammons | Stilll life photography: Joanna McClure



