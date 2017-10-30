Cienne is a New York-based women’s ready-to-wear collection. The brand is socially and environmentally conscious, with an elevated aesthetic. The high quality materials are sourced from artisans around the world and produced in high-end factories in New York.

A Cienne woman is strong and fun, sophisticated but adventurous. To embody these qualities, the identity relies heavily upon a vibrant, bold color palette, pulled from the stripes of a fabric used in the very first collection. As the brand’s versatile silhouettes, the brand colors are designed to be layered or stand alone, and last longer than just a season. While the red and magenta form the key colors of printed implementations, the website

relies heavily on black to give center stage to the imagery.