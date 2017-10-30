Lotta Nieminen
Brooklyn, NY, USA
Cienne is a New York-based women’s ready-to-wear collection. The brand is socially and environmentally conscious, with an elevated aesthetic. The high quality materials are sourced from artisans around the world and produced in high-end factories in New York.
          A Cienne woman is strong and fun, sophisticated but adventurous. To embody these qualities, the identity relies heavily upon a vibrant, bold color palette, pulled from the stripes of a fabric used in the very first collection. As the brand’s versatile silhouettes, the brand colors are designed to be layered or stand alone, and last longer than just a season. While the red and magenta form the key colors of printed implementations, the website (www.ciennenewyork.com) relies heavily on black to give center stage to the imagery.
 


Client: Cienne   |   Services: Visual Identity, Print Design, Website Design  |   Year: 2014–Present
Web development: Hugo & Marie  |   Campaign photography: Sarah Blais 

