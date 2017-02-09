



1st Thessaloniki International Greek-Diaspora Symposium





The Symposium constitutes the first public presentation of the Greek Diaspora and Immigration Research Program. Operating under the auspices of the Institute of International Education, USA and the FULBRIGHT Foundation, the program is funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. Responsible for the organization of Symposium was DRIMMI “initiative”, an interdisciplinary body of individuals from Greece and abroad, a critical nexus for research on Greek Immigration, Diaspora and the Refuge, that largely aims at promoting discussion and cross-fertilization within and outside academia. The members of DRIMMI contribute to its aims by increasing public understanding on Greek migration, past and present.





Our goal was to create an impressive and flexible visual language that could cover the future actions of the Program over time, creating a distinctive and coherent visual identity. The design concept is inspired by the concept of “dissemination” that introduces into the design the concepts of “fluctuation”, “randomness”, “condensation”, “enlargement”, “distance” and “approach”.





These elements were interpreted and translated into a system of layout, typography and imagery, supported by the use of a strict geometry system that organizes the information, the use of a font that creates the frame of reference in relation to the identity of the Symposium, and finally, the use of optical contrast between white and black. The visual identity of the Symposium covered a variety of applications such as: poster and banners, invitations, program, brochures, mail cards, notebooks, pencils, bag, speaker cards etc.



















