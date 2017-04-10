‘Dance Ink’ (Vol. 8, No. 2) - Editorial Design

Dance Ink Dance Ink publisher Patsy Tarr, the issue makes connections between the lines of dance performance and the graphic language of letterforms, and pays tribute to an iconic modernist work of dance and design. Volume 8, Number 2 ofpresents a collaboration between the celebrated choreographer Pam Tanowitz and dancer Melissa Toogood , documented by Pari Dukovic , the award-winning photographer whose work is featured in The New Yorker. Conceived and designed by Pentagram andpublisher Patsy Tarr, the issue makes connections between the lines of dance performance and the graphic language of letterforms, and pays tribute to an iconic modernist work of dance and design.





The designers were inspired by the Czech modernist artist Karel Teige and his Abeceda (1926), a landmark work of European modernism that collected innovative designs for a Jazz Age alphabet created by Teige, choreographed by Czech dancer Milca Mayerova and photographed by Teige. The resulting play between Teige’s “musical typography” and Milca’s choreographic response to it has been described as “the alphabet as a photo ballet.”





Exploring Teige’s idea, the designers chose selections from Tanowitz’s live, on-the-spot choreography, executed by Toogood and captured by Dukovic. The designers developed the graphic connections between the two languages, linking the lines of letterforms with the movements of the choreography, creating a series of formalist duets between the choreographer and the dancer, and the dancer and the alphabet.



