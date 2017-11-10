2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Motion Graphics

The motion graphics for last year’s awards flew through three-dimensional space, zooming, flipping, expanding and exploding in an approach the team dubbed the “cinematic universe.” For 2017, the designers wanted to try something a little more offbeat, weird and handmade. The movement all takes place in a flat, horizontal space, with the typography stretching, sliding and bouncing, before coming together and locking into place, only to pull apart again.





The graphics have a liquid and elastic quality that plays with legibility. The typography appears to be built of layers of additive color and leaves trails as it moves, in hues that go beyond the brand palette. The kaleidoscopic effect alternately suggests the color layers in motion picture film stock, the color separation of screen-printed posters, and the jittery RGB “artifacts” of lo-fi video.





Most importantly, the offbeat weirdness feels true to the spirit of Film Independent—brash, energetic, flexible, connective and supportive. The type finds each other to form words, not unlike what the organization and its members do to make films (probably stretching the point, but so is the type!).