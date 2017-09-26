Quad Cinema - Identity and Wayfinding Design

New York’s renowned Quad Cinema reopened following a major renovation that revitalizes the theater with a sleek modern design and state-of-the-art technology. Pentagram has developed the brand identity for the new Quad, as well as the look and feel of the theater, including signage, environmental graphics and digital installations for the interiors. The branding introduces a logo and custom typography that play off the unique name and evoke the visual language of cinema.





The Quad originally opened in 1972 and holds an important place in Manhattan moviegoing history: it was the first theater in the city to have multiple screens under one roof—four to be exact, hence the name. The new renovation and technical upgrade allows it to continue its mission of bringing a diverse slate of independent, classic and first-run films to New Yorkers, in a one-of-a-kind setting.









The Quad logotype is inspired by the cinema’s distinctive name. The designers created a custom typeface that echoes the name in square letterforms with rounded corners, suggesting the shape of screens and film sprockets. The frame-like shape of the letters also complements the branding for Cohen Media Group , previously designed by Pentagram.





The identity and environmental graphics have been seamlessly integrated with the architecture. The new marquee is a dimensional version of the logo that projects from the building’s facade to create a striking presence on West 13 Street. The sculptural form instantly makes the Quad a landmark that looks unlike any other movie theater. Screening times appear on the sides of the marquee, and the word “Cinema” runs along the underside of the “U,” guiding visitors inside. Fabricated of aluminum, the monumental form of the marquee also extends back into the theater, through the ceiling of the foyer and into the lobby, where the name repeats on the reverse.



