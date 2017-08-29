‘Designed by Apple in California’ - Book design

Designed by Apple in California is a new book that chronicles 20 years of Apple design. This remarkable body of work is expressed through 450 photographs of past and current Apple products, from 1998’s iMac through 2015’s Apple Pencil. The book also documents the materials and techniques used by Apple’s design team over two decades of innovation.





Pentagram assisted Apple in the design of the book, the first to be produced and published by the technology company. Working closely with Apple’s Chief Design Officer, Jonathan Ive, and the Industrial Design team, Pentagram supported Apple in their goal to create a book worthy of the company’s extraordinary legacy.