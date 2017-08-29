Jack Daly
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Message
Message
InVision – Design Leadership Handbook
942
225
32
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net

I was delighted to be commissioned by the ridiculously talented InVision team to produce conceptual illustrations for DesignBetter.Co—the essential guide to product design. Currently the DB.co library features three books: Design Leadership HandbookPrinciples of Product Design and Design Thinking Handbook, each of which I was lucky enough to illustrate.

Below you can see the full selection of illustrations for the first book I worked on, the Design Thinking Handbook.

These illustrations were just a small part of what was an incredible effort by InVision's Design Education Team (Aarron Walter and Eli Woolery) and I'd definitely recommend you head over and check out DesignBetter.Co to see what a valuable resource the team have created.

Aaron Stump: Creative & Art Direction 
Jared Granger: Brand Design & Art Direction 
Anton Aheichanka: Web Design & Animation 
Luisa Mancera: Web Design
Connor Murphy: Design 
Jack Daly: Illustration

Initial Concept Sketches
Developed Artwork
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.