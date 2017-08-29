InVision – Design Leadership Handbook

I was delighted to be commissioned by the ridiculously talented InVision team to produce conceptual illustrations for DesignBetter.Co—the essential guide to product design. Currently the DB.co library features three books: Design Leadership Handbook, Principles of Product Design and Design Thinking Handbook, each of which I was lucky enough to illustrate.
Below you can see the full selection of illustrations for the first book I worked on, the Design Thinking Handbook.
These illustrations were just a small part of what was an incredible effort by InVision's Design Education Team (Aarron Walter and Eli Woolery) and I'd definitely recommend you head over and check out DesignBetter.Co to see what a valuable resource the team have created.
Aaron Stump: Creative & Art Direction
Jared Granger: Brand Design & Art Direction
Anton Aheichanka: Web Design & Animation
Luisa Mancera: Web Design
Connor Murphy: Design
Jack Daly: Illustration
Initial Concept Sketches
Developed Artwork
Thank You!