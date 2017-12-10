Yukai Du
London, United Kingdom
Technology & Innovation Stamps
C H I N A   P O S T
中    国    邮    政

T E C H N O L O G Y   &   I N N O V A T I O N    S T A M P S 

A set of five commemorative stamps, commissioned by China Post, 
to celebrate the five most important technology in the country.


                                             
                                             STAMP 5 – 1    500 Meter Aperture Spherical Telescope
                                             STAMP 5 – 2    Micius Quantum Experiments at Space Scale
                                             STAMP 5 – 3    TanSuo No.1 Research Vessel
                                             STAMP 5 – 4    Bohai Granary
                                             STAMP 5 – 5    Sunway Super Computer



I L L U S T R A T I O N   &   U V   L I G H T I N G




C O N C E P T S   &   S K E T C H


