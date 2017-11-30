童梦
创意出品：BHB-UED
版权所有：Tencent（以下展示内容版权归腾讯公司所有）
项目监制：TENCENT SNG DMC
插画：guihuahuzi（鬼画胡子）
男孩儿在的图书馆的角落找到了一本积满尘的书籍，却无意间打开了一个古老的时间通道。书本上原本不起眼的文字变成了微缩版的真实场景，他不敢相信自己的眼睛所看到的一切，头脑里仿佛感受到了一种神秘的力量在结界的另一端呼唤着他。
The boy found a book full of dust in the corner of the library, but inadvertently opened an old time channel
Books on the original inconspicuous text into a miniature version of the real scene, he could not believe what his eyes see everything,
The mind seems to feel a mysterious force in the enchantment of the other end called him.
In the fall of this different world, a lovely little fox became its best partner, to help him through a lot of difficulties, in the
After a lot of shocking events, get the key to solve the mystery, and ultimately in the black and dense forest to find
To the evil altar seal of the wizard, with the key to open the crystal seal, rescued the wizard.
Thank You!