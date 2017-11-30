The boy found a book full of dust in the corner of the library, but inadvertently opened an old time channel

Books on the original inconspicuous text into a miniature version of the real scene, he could not believe what his eyes see everything,

The mind seems to feel a mysterious force in the enchantment of the other end called him.

In the fall of this different world, a lovely little fox became its best partner, to help him through a lot of difficulties, in the

After a lot of shocking events, get the key to solve the mystery, and ultimately in the black and dense forest to find

To the evil altar seal of the wizard, with the key to open the crystal seal, rescued the wizard.















－－－－－







