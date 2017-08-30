DIA Studio
New York, NY, USA
Message
Message
A-Trak
3426
347
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    A-Trak We have been collaborating with Alain Macklovitch, DJ and record producer known as A-trak, since early 2016. We first created a typographi… Read More
    A-Trak We have been collaborating with Alain Macklovitch, DJ and record producer known as A-trak, since early 2016. We first created a typographic identity system as the foundation for all design. We are then able to create a range of unique artwork for his varying assets working within a set of parameters. From the more minimal expression of the brand seen in the website and tour flyers to a maximal expression illustrated in album covers and live show visuals. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.