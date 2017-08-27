The Tokyo Retaurant

THE TOKYO RESTAURANT.
The Tokyo Restaurant. is a Japanese restaurant & bar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The restaurant offers contemporary dining experience of mixed genres, all with a hint of Japanese twists.
The key concept for the identity is “marriage of authenticity and light-heartedness.” Classic typefaces were chosen to create an authentic atmosphere for the brand, while the abstracted monogram adds a contemporary, approachable look to the logo.
Stationeries & Collaterals
CI Guide
Interior
credits:
art direction: shun kawakami, artless Inc.
interior design: Hirsch Bedner Associates
product photography: yuu kawakami
graphic design: koyuki inagaki
www.koyoox.com
