koyuki inagaki
Tokyo, Japan
Message
Message
The Tokyo Restaurant.
2802
229
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Branding & identity design for a Japanese restaurant & bar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
    Published:
THE TOKYO RESTAURANT.

The Tokyo Restaurant. is a Japanese restaurant & bar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The restaurant offers contemporary dining experience of mixed genres, all with a hint of Japanese twists. 

The key concept for the identity is “marriage of authenticity and light-heartedness.” Classic typefaces were chosen to create an authentic atmosphere for the brand, while the abstracted monogram adds a contemporary, approachable look to the logo.​​​​​​​
Stationeries & Collaterals

CI Guide


Interior

credits:

art direction: shun kawakami, artless Inc.
interior design: Hirsch Bedner Associates
product photography: yuu kawakami
graphic design: koyuki inagaki
​​​​​​​
www.koyoox.com
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.