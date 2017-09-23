ROLLING DESIGN
Москва, Russian Federation
Message
Message
YULA girls' tights
11794
1193
8
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Creative Cloud

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    YULA is the new brand of high quality tights which are made in according with the latest technologies and fashion trends. Rolling.Design studio … Read More
    YULA is the new brand of high quality tights which are made in according with the latest technologies and fashion trends. Rolling.Design studio developed visual identity for YULA brand which includes: logotype, packaging, paper bag and the website. Simple YULA logotype similar to the children's construction set, which is easily building a character. It tells us the entire history of yula brand. Read Less
    Published:
CREDITS:

CREATIVE / ART DIRECTION: Khan Boltaev
DESIGNER: Khan Boltaev
PHOTOGRAPHY: Daniil Drogichinskii


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.