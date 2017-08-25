Jimmy Yuan
Sydney, Australia
Sand of Time HBO
In the beginning of this year, our old client HBO Asia asked for us to help craft a visual spot to deliver the message
‘When it comes to making great things…every bit counts’ and ‘HBO Originals Productions are now shown at the same broadcast time.
We were required to avoid a straight forward promotion of this fact and convey the message in a visually enticing approach.
To reflect the high-quality productions that associated with HBO Originals.
The concept is to render out exquisite hour glass in CG, the sand within takes the shape of iconic images from HBO’s most popular TV series.
Together it reflects HBO’s high production value of content.
Production Studio: Mirari+CO.
Client: HBO Asia
Sound: Zelig Sound


