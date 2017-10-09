Exposició Fenòmen Fotollibre / CCCB

Design of the interior graphics of the largest photobook exhibition developed globally to date and with more than 500 photobooks. A project created jointly with the curators, the Center for Contemporary Culture of Barcelona and the architecture team. An exhibition divided into 8 chapters (each one curated by a prestigious curator) and two venues, the CCCB and the new headquarters of the Fundació Colectania for the promotion of photography.
