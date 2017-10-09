Toormix Design Agency
Barcelona, Spain
Exposició Fenòmen Fotollibre / CCCB
    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe InDesign

    Design of the interior graphics of the largest photobook exhibition developed globally to date and with more than 500 photobooks. A project creat…
    Design of the interior graphics of the largest photobook exhibition developed globally to date and with more than 500 photobooks. A project created jointly with the curators, the Center for Contemporary Culture of Barcelona and the architecture team. An exhibition divided into 8 chapters (each one curated by a prestigious curator) and two venues, the CCCB and the new headquarters of the Fundació Colectania for the promotion of photography. Read Less
Design of the interior graphics of the largest photobook exhibition developed globally to date and with more than 500 photobooks. A project created jointly with the curators, the Center for Contemporary Culture of Barcelona and the architecture team. An exhibition divided into 8 chapters (each one curated by a prestigious curator) and two venues, the CCCB and the new headquarters of the Fundació Colectania for the promotion of photography.
We designed the graphic identity based on the editorial design of the books to explain, refer and contextualize the visitor in the world of books. Through the use of typefaces and compositional boxes, the covers and the editorial structures, we created a book collection environment that helped us to organize navigation within the exhibition.
+ info and projects: www.toormix.com
@toormix


Client: Center of Contemporary Culture of Barcelona (CCCB)
Curator: Moritz Neumüller
Architects: Queralt Suau Studio


