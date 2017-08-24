About

Using identity as a platform for self-expression. BBC Three is made for and by young people, aiming to tell purposeful stories that help them navigate their way in the world. The Sorry Not Sorry For Being Me season exemplified the channel’s vision to engage their audience with a meaningful and powerful message about self-identity and celebrating uniqueness. Our challenge was to create an identity that reflected this higher purpose. Working alongside the team at BBC Creative, we set out to create an identity that was a platform for self-expression. Sorry Not Sorry For Being Me was launched through an integrated campaign designed to enable the contributors and audience at the show’s heart to share their unique stories with the world. It centred around a loud, proud and personal expression of identity in contemporary culture. As well as uniting the show graphics, digital and OOH advertising, the identity was also designed to be used by our audience, who could create and share their own Sorry Not Sorry poster via a bespoke website, sparking conversation and encouraging others to follow suit. Read Less

