Umdasch - Branding

UMDASCH
Who really runs the show.
One can’t go shopping without passing the Amstettner Store Makers’ master pieces. Umdasch has been in business for one and a half centuries. From the Euroshop 2017 on with a strengthened brand that does justice to the company.
The offer of the family business, that is quite rich in tradition, is nearly as versatile as the shops’ products built by Umdasch. For about 150 years the shopfitter has not only provided brick-and-mortar shops with shelves and display cases – Umdasch is handling everything that makes a retailer’s heart go fast: from planning to the international rollout. The new appearance at fairs should combine those complex services with what makes Umdasch what it is. A company with a strong connection to handcraft, with reliable people and – brand new – the pioneering position in digital retail.
Credits:
Customer: Umdasch Shopfitting Group GmbH
Creative Direction: Doris Pesendorfer
Art Direction: Doris Pesendorfer
Graphic Design: Anna Hartweger
Exhibition Booth Design: bwm architekten
Photography: Alex Krischner, Michael Königshofer
Film: Mindconsole
Project management: Martin Zolles
Brand Strategy: Jakob Schneider
Text: Jakob Schneider, Martin Zolles
Creative Direction: Doris Pesendorfer
Art Direction: Doris Pesendorfer
Graphic Design: Anna Hartweger
Exhibition Booth Design: bwm architekten
Photography: Alex Krischner, Michael Königshofer
Film: Mindconsole
Project management: Martin Zolles
Brand Strategy: Jakob Schneider
Text: Jakob Schneider, Martin Zolles
Thank You!