RUN~RUN~RUN

Nike is the agent for marathon in Shanghai. At 2016 we were invited to design the T-shirt for Shanghai Marathon. Chinese Word ' 上海 ' was our element for this project. Meanwhile they also need some elements for girls running. So we choose to use a lovely way to create some runner elements to mach the style. Then built the Shanghai city for them to run with.