Multiple Owners
super sonic Shanghai, China
wang 2mu Shanghai, China
RUN~RUN~RUN
624
139
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Nike is the agent for marathon in Shanghai. At 2016 we were invited to design the T-shirt for Shanghai Marathon. Chinese Word ' 上海 ' was our elem… Read More
    Nike is the agent for marathon in Shanghai. At 2016 we were invited to design the T-shirt for Shanghai Marathon. Chinese Word ' 上海 ' was our element for this project. Meanwhile they also need some elements for girls running. So we choose to use a lovely way to create some runner elements to mach the style. Then built the Shanghai city for them to run with. Read Less
    Published:







Shanghai famous snack: small steamed bun









fast shopping legged: three legged girl









moustache man: three legged uncle









Space runner







Oriental Pearl Tower




























































上海








Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.