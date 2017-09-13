About

Commissioned by Perspective to develop a comprehensive identity of event visuals and animations for Cisco's Global Sales Experience (GSX) FY18 ev… Read More

Commissioned by Perspective to develop a comprehensive identity of event visuals and animations for Cisco's Global Sales Experience (GSX) FY18 event in Las Vegas, where the Cisco salesforce of over 17,000 comes together annually to hear from the brand's leadership team. Read Less

Published: