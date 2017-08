About

SPACE10 called us to conceptualise and create 6 video pieces for the event they were preparing "6 days exploring the spaces of tomorrow" (Shoredi… Read More

SPACE10 called us to conceptualise and create 6 video pieces for the event they were preparing "6 days exploring the spaces of tomorrow" (Shoreditch, London – 18-23 September 2017). For this we have created 6 ideas that follow the concept of the show for six different videos. The world is a wonderful and complex place to live in, especially now. When we look at the bigger picture, we are standing at a defining moment in time. We are on the brink of a new era that will lead to seismic changes in society and in the way we live. Read Less

Published: