REMNANTS – Iceland

REMNANTS is a personal photo series by German landscape and advertising photographer Jan Erik Waider. The images were taken at the Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon on the south coast of Iceland during the summer months of 2016. – More nature and landscape series of Iceland can be found in this collection: http://bit.ly/nls_iceland ◾ All images are available for commercial and editorial licensing in high-resolution: licensing@northlandscapes.com ◾ Jan Erik Waider offers photo productions in Nordic countries like Iceland, Greenland and Norway and is specialized in landscape and product photography. More information on www.northlandscapes.com Read Less

