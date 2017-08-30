Antiteateret

and has since then regularly been setting up theatre shows
for young people who are not necessarily always interested
in traditional theatre. Over the years, the theatre has been
experiencing a significant growth in both public interest
and audience, and is now preparing for its fourteenth show.
the theatre has chosen to completely renew its visual identity.
Theatre is about feelings and being able to express emotions,
and our task has therefore been to create a bold, flexible
and emotionally engaging identity.