Multiple Owners
Tank Design Oslo, Norway
Jarle Wathne Johansen Oslo, Norway
Antiteateret
380
103
7
Antiteateret
Brand identity


Antiteateret was founded in Oslo in 2012 by Even Torgan,
and has since then regularly been setting up theatre shows
for young people who are not necessarily always interested
in traditional theatre. Over the years, the theatre has been
experiencing a significant growth in both public interest
and audience, and is now preparing for its fourteenth show. 

As part of a commitment to always be bold and never boring,
the theatre has chosen to completely renew its visual identity. 
Theatre is about feelings and being able to express emotions,
and our task has therefore been to create a bold, flexible
and emotionally engaging identity.







