‘17 Bánkitó Cultural & Music Festival, Identity

Bánkitó Festival 2017 will take place between the 12th and 15th of July, at Bánk, of course. Like every year, progression is the keyword for Bánkitó’s program guide. We stir up the order of days and nights and we create unexpected collaborations between theatre, activist, cultural and music collectives. Every year there is an important social issue behind all the programs of Bánkitó that can’t be left to be partied around. In 2017 it is Corruption and everything that enables it. We won’t sit back and contemplate. Corruption and panama sucks, everyone knows that, from all the sides. Every single publicity of Bánkitó will have the same message: NOT OK. It is not cool that for every loop there is a loophole and it is not cool that helicopters and mansions can disappear and reappear. It is not cool that everything is “between us” and it is not true that everybody benefits from it when nobody benefits from it. Artists, actors, musicians and civilians will present it, analyse it, but most of all: let it out. It is important to us that Bánkitó stay the festival that devotes its publicity every year to a ‘good cause’. In place of vague slogans and sponsored logos, we spread an important message about an issue that not only cripples our life, but the whole country’s. Of course, it would be impossible without the aware and committed community that comes to Bánk every year to make a full house and to make it possible that this unique independent boutique festival splash into the lake again this summer.





A Bánkitó Fesztivál 2017-ben július 12-től 15-ig tart majd, még mindig Bánkon. Mint minden évben, így idén is a progresszió mutatja az utat a a Bánkitó programfüzeteihez. Megkavarjuk kicsit a nappalokat az éjszakákkal, hihetletlenül izgalmas együttműködésekre számítunk a színházi-civil-kult és zenei szervezőcsapatok között. A Bánkitón idén is egy olyan fontos társadalmi probléma fogja majd össze a fesztivál összes programját, ami mellett nem lehet már csak úgy elbuliznia senkinek. 2017-ben ez a korrupció, és azok a dolgok, amik azt lehetővé teszik. Most sem szeretnénk majd passzívak, puszta megfigyelők maradni. A korrupció, a mutyi mindenki szerint gáz, pártoktól függetlenül. Minden megjelenésünk egyértelműen fog üzenni: NEM OKÉ. Nem oké, hogy minden kapu alatt van egy kiskapu. Nem oké, hogy helikopterek meg budai villák tűnnek el és jelennek meg újra. Nem oké, hogy “köztünk marad” és nem igaz, hogy mindenki jól jár, mert senki nem jár jól. Civilek, képzőművészek, színészek és zenészek együtt fogják ezt elmondani, megjeleníteni és legfőképp kiadni magukból. Fontos számunkra, hogy a Bánkitó olyan fesztivál maradjon, ami az elérését minden évben egy jó ügy érdekébe állítja. Üres szlogenek és támogatói logók helyett most is egy olyan témára hívjuk fel a figyelmet, ami nemcsak a saját életünk, de az egész ország életét megnehezíti. Ehhez persze elengedhetetlen az a tudatos, elkötelezett közösség, ami évről évre teltházat csinál Bánkon és ezzel lehetővé teszi, hogy Magyarország legkülönlegesebb független butikfesztiválja 2017-ben is nagyot ugorjon – a tóba.





@benceszemerey event photos : Bence Szemerey / www.benceszemerey.com







