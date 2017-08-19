Nike Air Max REVOLUTION

I was invited to participate in an in-house project with the Nike team in Amsterdam to build some creative gifs and illustrations for the launch … Read More
I was invited to participate in an in-house project with the Nike team in Amsterdam to build some creative gifs and illustrations for the launch of the limited edition Air Max Revolution, which will feature reference versions of the Air Max 90's.