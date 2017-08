About

A good cup of coffee is no matter of coincidence— it’s a product of attention and care taken at every step of the way. Workshop Brothers is a specialist in coffee, and a stickler for detail to make the ultimate brew. Armed with expert knowledge and meticulous practice, Workshop Brothers approaches coffee and food with the precision and care of a skilled craftsman so it's no surprise that they did the same with their branding, packaging and interiors. Brand Identity: Pop & Pac Interior Design: Studio Esteta Photography: Mark Lobo & Tessa Ross-Phelan Read Less

