Glasfurd and Walker
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Juke Fried Chicken
Branding
Graphic Design
Packaging
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/20/2017
Glasfurd and Walker
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
About
About
Juke Fried Chicken - http://glasfurdandwalker.com/project/juke-fried-chicken/
Published:
Glasfurd and Walker
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Cha Le Tea
by:
Glasfurd and Walker
Branding
283
2096
Kissa Tanto
by:
Glasfurd and Walker
Packaging
68
544
The Date Co.
by:
Glasfurd and Walker
Packaging
341
2169
Featured On:
8/14/2017
Chuck's Steakhouse
by:
Glasfurd and Walker
Graphic Design
220
1777
Joe Pizza
by:
Glasfurd and Walker
Branding
2110
50561
Featured On:
4/11/2017
Basic Info
Juke Fried Chicken - http://glasfurdandwalker.com/project/juke-fried-chicken/
Published:
Credits
Glasfurd and Walker
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
typography
restaurant
Packaging
takeout
Signage
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
