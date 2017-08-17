Patryk Hardziej
Gdynia, Poland
20th Cult Film Festival
    20th Cult Film Festival
The Cult Film Festival is a cyclical festival of genre cinema, which for the last 19 years has been taking place in Katowice (Poland). The 20th anniversary edition of the Festival moved to Gdańsk (Poland). During the eight days of the event you could see about 50 films, hear a few lectures on forgotten episodes from the history of the cinema, and take part in meetings with invited guests. Projections took place in the industrial spaces of shipyard, junkyard and forest.

I was responsible for the re-branding of the event.

graphic design & illustration: Patryk Hardziej
— inspiartions


— main illustration
— work in progress
