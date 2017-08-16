Discover
Jobs
Sign Up
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up
Sign In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Jvdas Berra
Mexico City, Mexico
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Cooperativa Shop F/W 2017
Fashion
Art Direction
Photography
1600
106
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/16/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Jvdas Berra
Mexico City, Mexico
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Cooperativa Shop F/W 2017
Fashion
Art Direction
Photography
1600
106
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/16/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Photo: Jvdas Berra Model: Yaz @ New Icon Model Management M&H: Pamela Segura
Published:
Photo: Jvdas Berra
Model: Yaz @ New Icon Model Management
M&H: Pamela Segura
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Jvdas Berra
Mexico City, Mexico
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Erkan Demiroglu F/W 2018: The Legend of Pepuk
by:
Jvdas Berra
Art Direction
276
2421
Featured On:
7/8/2017
Cooperativa Shop S/S 2017
by:
Jvdas Berra
Fashion
334
3061
Featured On:
5/28/2017
The Wicked
by:
Jvdas Berra
Art Direction
231
1926
Featured On:
5/1/2017
Alejandro Carlín F/W 2017: Le Bestiaire Fantastique
by:
Jvdas Berra
Art Direction
327
3675
Featured On:
1/28/2017
Kaltblut Magazine: América Permeable
by:
Jvdas Berra
Art Direction
203
4544
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Photo: Jvdas Berra Model: Yaz @ New Icon Model Management M&H: Pamela Segura
Published:
Credits
Jvdas Berra
Mexico City, Mexico
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
Fashion
makeup
Fall
winter
campaign
Collection
Latin
luxury
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.