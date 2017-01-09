Bureau Oberhaeuser
read-the-game.com
    In a kickoff project we developed a first Prototype for the “Institut für Spielanalyse” to visualize the future of football data. This prototype … Read More
    In a kickoff project we developed a first Prototype for the “Institut für Spielanalyse” to visualize the future of football data. This prototype will evolve into the App/Website read-the-game.com. Read the Game abolishes boring tabulated statistics! Instead, you get to explore beautifully prepared soccer data. No matter if real-time, pre-game or post-game, immerse yourself into your team's strategies towards victory. Read Less
Bureau Oberhaeuser​​​​​​​

